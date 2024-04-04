 Can’t supervise all ender matters: HC disposes KDMC ex-corporators PIL | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Can’t supervise all ender matters: HC disposes KDMC ex-corporators PIL

BySahyaja MS
Apr 04, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Bombay HC criticizes ex-corporator for filing PIL without required disclosures on KDMC's advertising tender process; court dismisses petition.

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rapped an ex-corporator of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) without making the requisite disclosures.

HT Image
HT Image

“Rather than being an ex-corporator, what else have you done,” the court asked. “You can’t file a PIL without proving your requisite credentials,” the court added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Arif S Doctor hearing a petition filed by Minakshi Dhipode, an ex-corporator from Aadharvadi in the KDMC through advocate Rakesh Misar citing illegality and biases in the tender process with respect to the display of advertisement rights.

According to the petition, KDMC issued a contract in June 2022 for calling bids for advertising rights at 73 places within the Corporation’s east and west limits for three years. Subsequently, the bid of one Illuminate Associates, a partnership firm, was accepted since it was the sole bidder in the tender process. It is the case of Dhipode that KDMC made certain concessions for the firm which, if granted earlier, would have attracted more bidders. It was further alleged that the firm was exempt from filing certain documents, a concession which is usually not allowed.

The court, after hearing the petition questioned the credentials of the corporator filing such a petition without the requisite disclosures as to the bona-fides in the petition. The court further suggested that if the petition needs to be entertained, she will have to deposit 1 lakh which would be returned on acceptance of PIL.

The court further observed that “PILs are not meant for targeting individuals” and then remarked that “we can’t be supervisors of all small tender matters in every municipal corporation, councils and gram panchayats.”

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and directed the petitioner to make an exhaustive representation to the Director of Municipal Administration taking all the pleas which may be available to them. The court further clarified that if any action is proposed subsequently sufficient opportunity may be given to them to make their representation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Can’t supervise all ender matters: HC disposes KDMC ex-corporators PIL
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On