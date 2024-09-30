MUMBAI: The Catholic Gymkhana Ltd. located in Marine Drive, a sporting and cultural club for over 100 years, held its annual managing committee elections on Saturday evening. The event saw advocate Joaquim Reis re-elected unopposed as the president, while Clyde Crasto, the national spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar was elected as the vice president. Catholic Gymkhana elects new leadership as it embraces modern changes

Crasto told HT that eleven members contested for the managing committee, out of which seven were from their panel.

The gymkhana was established in 1912 in the British era and became well-known for its sporting excellence, including football, hockey, billiards, cricket, badminton, and tennis. However, Crasto says it is more than just a sporting facility. “It also represents a unique blend of culture, sports, and entertainment.”

The Gymkhana, which boasts a membership of 3,000 life members, is also stepping into the digital age by adopting cashless transactions through QR codes, reflecting its commitment to blending tradition with modernisation. It primarily caters to the Catholic community but open to all, offers a variety of recreational and cultural activities. “We have a badminton court, table tennis, and multi-sporting activities. On Saturdays, we hold dance nights for our members. It’s a mix of sports and cultural events, making it a lively community hub,” Crasto added.

Membership at the Gymkhana comes with a notable distinction between Catholics and non-Catholics. Catholics pay ₹2 lakh for life membership, while non-Catholics are charged ₹5 lakh. “There’s a difference in fees because we are predominantly a Catholic institution, but we’re open to everyone. We have members from various communities, and we organise cultural events like dandiya during Navratri and Goan and Mangalorean festivals,” Crasto said, adding that it’s a Catholic institution with a secular mindset.

The Gymkhana is home to three restaurants—Palms, Gym Diner, and Sports Diner—offering multi-cuisine options. Other facilities include a snooker and billiards room, a full-fledged badminton court, and the newly introduced pickleball on the terrace. The expansive turf area is used for cricket and football, while weddings and social events are held in the hall. The well-furnished bar, Sussegado, is also a popular feature.

Crasto, who had served three terms as the additional vice president in a nominated role, expressed his gratitude after being elected. “I was honoured to be elected by the managing committee this time,” he said.

With its long-standing legacy and modern updates, Catholic Gymkhana continues to be a beacon of community spirit, sport, and cultural diversity, added Crasto.