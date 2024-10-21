Menu Explore
CBI books Defence Ministry employee in 27.72 lakh corruption case

ByAbhishek Sharan
Oct 21, 2024 06:36 AM IST

CBI has booked a Pune Defence employee for misappropriating ₹27.72 lakh from a cooperative society using forged signatures and for bribery.

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Pune-based Defence Ministry employee in a corruption case for allegedly fraudulently misappropriating funds of 27.72 lakh belonging to an employees’ cooperative credit society. It was alleged that the accused misappropriated the funds using forged signatures.

CBI books Defence Ministry employee in 27.72 lakh corruption case

The CBI registered a case recently against P Kumar, a lower division clerk, Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Engineering Equipment), Ministry of Defence (DGQA), Pune, based on a complaint from a senior Defence ministry officer. “The complaint had alleged that the accused, in the capacity of being the secretary of the CQAE employees’ cooperative credit society limited, Aundh Camp, Pune, from April 18 to July 16 of this year had fraudulently misappropriated funds worth 27.72 of the society from its current account maintained with a bank,” a CBI source said.

The alleged misappropriation occurred allegedly via forging of the signatures of a society office-bearer on cheques used for the withdrawal, the source said. The accused was booked for offences related to criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust, forgery and forgery of valuable security punishable under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code/Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI has obtained the permission of the Competent Authority under the Prevention of Corruption Act to investigate the accused.

The agency meanwhile also registered a separate case against accused P Kumar, to probe allegations related to the acceptance of an undue advantage of 25 lakh from a job applicant, after falsely promising the latter a job. The case was registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to obtaining of undue advantage by a public servant and the bribing of a public servant. The CBI has obtained the permission of the Competent Authority under the Prevention of Corruption Act to investigate the accused.

