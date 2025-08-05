CBI books two, including senior central official, in bribery case

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked two employees of the department of animal husbandry and dairying, including a deputy commissioner and a guard, for allegedly facilitating the issuance of veterinary certificates to private persons in lieu of bribes, sources in the investigating agency told Hindustan Times. (Shutterstock)

Veterinary certificates, which verify the health status of animals, are required for various purposes including movement of animals within the country as well as import/ export of animals and animal products.

According to the sources, the alleged irregularities in the department were detected during a joint surprise check at its office in Vashi on July 16-17. The check was conducted following a tip-off about certain officials taking bribes from agents and other related parties to facilitate the issuance of no objection certificates.

Subsequently, the CBI registered a case based on a written report about the surprise check from a CBI deputy superintendent of police.

“During the check, we found receipts of payments made via mobile applications on the phone of the guard. He later confessed that the payments were actually bribes and claimed he used to give 50% of the bribe amount to the deputy commissioner, while the remaining money was distributed among a few other employees of the department.

The CBI seized the guard’s mobile phone and scrutinised transactions made via a payment app which was linked to his bank account. The scrutiny revealed that multiple customs house agents and other private persons were allegedly making payments to him for facilitation of the issuance of veterinary certificates, said the sources.

Accordingly, both the accused were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act, for offences spanning criminal conspiracy, bribing of public servants, taking undue advantage to influence public servants by corrupt or illegal means, paying bribe to public servants, bribing a public servant by a commercial organisation, obtaining undue advantage without consideration by public servant and abetment, CBI sources said.

“We are conducting further inquiry into the roles of certain firms whose details were found in the guard’s WhatsApp chats, and their representatives who were in touch with him,” said a CBI officer, requesting anonymity.

The CBI is also looking into the possible role of other unidentified public servants and private individuals in the case, the officer said.