CBI files closure report in extortion case against ex-CP Param Bir Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached a local court in Thane, seeking to close an extortion case registered against former Mumbai police commissioner and retired IPS officer Param Bir Singh and four others. Mumbai, India – August 31, 2018: Maharashtra ADG Param Bir Singh with Pune's Additional CP Shivaji Bodke (L) Dr. Shivaji Pawar (R) at a press conference about the house arrest of rights activists in Bhima Koregaon case, at DGP office, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Aug 31, 2018. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (HT PHOTO)

“The allegations made by the complainant are not corroborated by any independent evidence,” the agency has said in its closure report filed before the chief judicial magistrate on January 18.

The FIR registered under section 384 (extortion) among others under the Indian Penal Code at Kopri police station in Thane on July 23, 2021, also named the then deputy commissioner of police, crime, Parag Manere, builder Sanjay Punamiya, his associate Sunil Jain, and a private individual Manoj Ghotkar.

According to the complainant, Sharad Agrawal, the Thane crime branch in November 2016 arrested his uncle, builder Shyam Sundar Agrawal, based on a complaint lodged by RTI activist Milan Gandhi. Gandhi alleged that Shyam’s firm, Tirupati Balaji Enterprises, had cheated the state government by using a bogus ULC (urban land ceiling) certificate with respect to a 23,340-square metre plot at Bhayandar.

Agrawal claimed that Sunil Jain, an associate of Sanjay Punamiya, who was a partner in his uncle’s firm, called him and said Punamiya was very close to then Thane police commissioner, Singh. Jain also said they – the Agrawals – would have to face dire consequences if they failed to meet the demands of Punamiya and Singh, the complainant said.

Agrawal said he was summoned to Singh’s official residence in Thane East where Manere instructed him to pay ₹20 crore to Singh and whatever amount sought by Punamiya. If he failed to do that his uncle would be booked under stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act and they would ensure that he remained behind bars for the rest of his life, the complainant said.

After negotiations, Agrawal said, the price was brought down to ₹9 crore and an amount of ₹2 crore was paid “to Singh” through Manoj Ghotkar, an alleged conduit, and Punamiya. Besides, Shyam Sundar Agrawal also entered into a settlement with his partner, Punamiya, with whom he had disputes, the complainant added.

Acting on a petition filed by Singh, the Supreme Court in March 2022 transferred the probe in all five cases, including the Kopri case, registered against Singh, to the CBI.

On January 18, the central agency filed a closure report before the Thane court, claiming the facts and circumstances “do not substantiate the allegations or disclose any incriminating evidence for launching prosecution against any of the accused persons.”

In its plea, the agency said the complaint was lodged around five years after the incident and “the complainant could not provide the exact dates/places/time etc. for the alleged meetings in Thane and delivery of the money demanded.”

The CBI said the witnesses to the January 18, 2017, settlement between Punamiya and Shyam Sundar Agrawal did not corroborate the complainant’s allegations. “They clearly stated that the settlement arrived at without any pressure/fear.”

Besides, the agency said just two days prior to filing of the complaint at Kopri police station, Shyam Sundar Agrawal himself had filed a complaint with the Marine Drive police making the same allegations and an FIR was registered.

“In other words, the allegations in the present case are a repetition of the allegations in FIR no. 299/21 dated 21.07.2021 PS: Marine Drive and most importantly the complainant did not honour the settlement. It indicates there was no threat/coercion/pressure on the complainant for the settlement,” the CBI added in its closure report.