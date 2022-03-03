CBI rubbishes Indrani Mukerjea’s claim that Sheena Bora is alive

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has rubbished the claim of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive. Replying to Mukerjea’s plea for an investigation of the claim, CBI said that it is a story “cooked-up” either by Indrani herself or by Mumbai police inspector Asha Korke, who claimed to have seen Sheena Bora in Srinagar.

“The plea filed by Mukerjea is frivolous, in which wild claims are made that are not sustainable,” the agency said, adding that the plea was filed with mala fide intention to delay the ongoing trial.

Despite having adequate evidence, the accused had the audacity to make the wildest of claims, CBI said.

Jailed former media executive Mukerjea, who is being tried for allegedly killing Sheena, had written to the agency and later moved to court in December 2021 claiming that Sheena was alive and was residing in Srinagar. She had said that one of the inmates, Asha Korke, had met her while on vacation.

The agency stated in its reply that it has filed a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets against Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, driver Shyamvar Rai and Peter Mukerjea under various sections of IPC, including murder.

There is ample oral, documentary and medical and scientific evidence on record which has proved the complicity of the accused.

The DNA analysis of recovered femur bones and cervical bones concluded that Indrani was the biological mother of the deceased, the CBI stated in its reply, adding that the claim made by the accused is “far-fetched” and “next to impossible.”