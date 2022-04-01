CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
CBI will be able to take them in custody only after the special PMLA court allows them to do so, as all of them are arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and are presently in the custody of the PMLA court.
CBI has on April 21, 2021, registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.
ED has registered a money laundering case against Deshmukh, his son Hrishikesh and others On the basis of the CBI FIR and its probe has revealed that, on Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze had called a meeting of bar owners, and that, between December 2020 and February 2021 collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai to avoid police interference.
In his statement to the ED, Vaze revealed that he had handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Kundan Shinde in two instalments. Subsequently, they said, Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh received an amount of ₹4.18 crore routed through Delhi-based shell entities as donations to a Deshmukh-led charitable trust, Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, Nagpur.
On June 26, ED had arrested Shinde and Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in the money laundering case, and on August 23, filed a charge sheet against them. Vaze is also an accused in the charge sheet.
Pawars attack BJP, right-wing groups for promoting hate against minorities
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-wing groups for targeting minority communities. While senior Pawar spoke about how The Kashmir Files movie was being used to promote hatred against minorities, the deputy CM said people should think about the issues they were engaged in even after 75 years of India's independence and where the world was heading.
Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest.
Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics' neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers. On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers. DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.
After 7-year wait, Gurugram fire department gets eight new tenders, fleet now 32
After a gap of nearly seven years, the district fire department in Gurugram got a boost as it received eight new fire tenders from the Haryana directorate of fire services on Thursday, taking its current fleet of 24 fire tenders to 32. The Gurugram fire department comes under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Mayor Madhu Azad inaugurated the eight vehicles at the Sector 29 fire station on Thursday.
Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop
The police on Thursday arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly assaulting a traffic police personnel near Soni Kanda in Dehlon following a road rage. Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, said when the victim, Dalvinder Singh of Bhagwanpura village, was about to take the main road while coming from the slip lane, the accused, Taranpreet Singh of Ayali Kalan, was coming from another side and the two were about to collide.
