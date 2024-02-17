CBI seeks stay on release of series on Indrani Mukerjea

MUMBAI: The prosecution in the Sheena Bora murder case on Saturday moved an application before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, seeking a stay on release of “The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth”, a documentary-series scheduled for release on Netflix. The CBI contends that Mukerjea killed Bora, her daughter, in 2012, though Mukerjea claims that Bora is still alive. HT Image

The CBI has, in its application, sought directions to the concerned to refrain from featuring any accused person named Indrani Mukerjea and others connected with the Sheena Bora murder case in the documentary-series or broadcast the same on any platform till the conclusion of the trial in the case. On Saturday, the central agency served copies of the application along with annexures on Indrani’s lawyers Ranjit Sangle and Karan Singh Bhadoria.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The special court too issued notices to Mukerjea, Netflix Entertainment Services India and others and posted the plea for hearing on February 20, days before the scheduled release of the docu-series on February 23.

Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012. Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai are accused of strangling Sheena Bora, daughter from her first partner, inside a car in Mumbai on April 24, 2012. The next day, they allegedly disposed of her body in a forest in the nearby Raigad district.

According to the CBI, Mukerjea killed Bora because she was furious over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the son of Mukerjea’s ex-husband, former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who too is an accused in the murder case. Mukerjea has, however, maintained that Sheena was not murdered but was alive, even asserting that she had gone abroad for studies in 2012.