MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India has directed state election authorities to take stern action if derogatory language is used for women during campaigning. It also called for strict vigil to check transportation of cash in government vehicles. The EC directive follows NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s allegation that cash was being transported in police vans. CEC frowns at derogatory language in campaigns, calls for strict action

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday reviewed poll preparedness with district election officers, superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, and chief electoral officers. State chief electoral officer S Chokalingam, Mumbai district election officer and municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar were also present.

The CEC came down heavily on the use of derogatory languages for women in election campaigning, asking the officials to deal with such cases very sternly. Political parties and candidates need to refrain from any utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women, he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant last month had used derogatory language against Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi creating a furore. Prior to that, a BJP worker had made derogatory remarks against Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat’s daughter.

The CEC strongly condemned the undignified remarks made against women leaders during the campaign. Frowning at such conduct, he said leaders should desist from low-level personal attacks to insult their rivals.

He also advised strict vigil, with night patrolling, to foil any attempts to offer inducements like cash, liquor, drugs or freebies to influence voters, and asked officials to prevent any misuse of government vehicles like ambulances and vans for carrying cash and valuables.