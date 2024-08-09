Ceiling fan falls on student’s arm at Ruia College

Mumbai: A student’s hand was injured after a ceiling fan collapsed during a class at Ram Narayan Ruia College, Matunga, on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred while an MA Philosophy class was in session. The college is currently undergoing renovation work. HT Image

Satish Ghag, father of the injured student Ananya said, “She was lucky as the fan narrowly missed her. My daughter told me that the lecture continued even after the incident,” he claimed.

After the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Vibhagpramukh Mahesh Sawant, former senate members Pradeep Sawant, Rajan Kolmbekar, and Shashikant Zhore, visited the college and demanded a thorough inspection of the college’s infrastructure.

In a letter to the principal, Yuva Sena (UBT)requested assurance that such incidents would not occur in the future.

Anushree Lokur, the principal of the college, described the incident as “very unfortunate.” She stated, “We regularly inspect the classroom infrastructure, and we are currently undertaking some repair work as well. Following this incident, we have decided to replace all the old fans to ensure safety.”