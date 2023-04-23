CR to undertake microtunneling work to prevent flooding of tracks

Mumbai: After the success of microtunneling at Masjid and Sandhurst Road, the Central Railway (CR) has identified flood-prone areas on their network where they will undertake microtunneling work to prevent flooding of tracks during monsoon season. Thane, India - July 19, 2021: Thane railway station completed inundated due to incessant rains since morning, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 19, 2021. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (HT PHOTO)

Microtunneling entails the construction of a mini drain 2-3mts below the tracks. The mini drains are connected to storm water drains which then pump out the water from rail tracks thereby preventing excess waterlogging during heavy rain days.

CR has currently taken up work of creating micro tunnelling on Diva-Kalwa, Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg and Sion-Kurla stretches. This is part of their pre-monsoon works which began around March and is likely to finish before June or July this monsoon.

“At present, microtunneling work is underway at Sion on the CSMT end, at Kalwa and Kalwa-Mumbra sections,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Sources said the track level is lower at the identified locations. For instance, at Sion, the Mukhyadhyapak nullah is quite wide and is perennially inundated with muck which prevents water from flowing out of the rail premises into the nullah. Microtunneling will therefore help in draining out water out of the rail premises.

On the Diva-Kalwa-Mumbra stretch, local residents alleged that ever since the new fifth and sixth rail lines came up, water logging incidents during rains have increased since the level of certain tracks is higher. In fact, there was severe water logging during the previous monsoons.

“We are building micro tunnels at Kalwa and also Kalwa-Mumbra stretch. The microtunneling work will be carried out on a 70mt stretch below the tracks at two different locations between Kalwa and Mumbra. The drainage will have a depth of at least 2mts below rail tracks,” said a CR official.

Sources said efforts are underway to ensure that the Kalwa car shed is free from water-logging which bogs down train operations as they are unable to bring new rakes from inside this car shed. Micro tunnels are a trenchless solution for constructing small diameter tunnels, used especially for projects that require the tunnel to cross under dense traffic roads, railways and rivers.

CR authorities have also identified at least 2-3 locations between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg which also witness water logging. Over the last couple of years, CR has spent more than ₹150 crore on these works. Bigger works like box pushing technique at Wadala and Chunabhatti stations is also underway. The cost of these works is shared by municipal corporations. Some works will be completed by August or September as well. The Western Railway has also carried out microtunneling work at stations such as Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai, Borivali, and Bandra. It has also carried out microtunneling work from Bandra terminus station yard to Chamdawadi nullah.