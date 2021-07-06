Central Railway to run 72 special trains during Ganesh Chaturthi. Check timings

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra, one of the biggest festivals of the state, the Central Railway has decided to run 72 special trains on the route between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Panvel and Sawantwadi Road or Ratnagiri in order to clear the extra rush of passengers.

In an official release, the Central Railway said that these special 72 trains will comprise one AC-2 tier cum AC-3 tier, four AC-3 tiers, 11 sleeper classes, and six second class seating. Bookings for the trains that will have special charges will begin from July 8 onwards on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website as well as at all Passenger Railway System (PRS) centres.

Here is a list of these special trains:

1. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (36 trips)

The 01227 special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12.20 am daily and reach Sawantwadi Road at 2pm on the same from September 5-22, 2021. For the return journey, the 01228 special train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 2.40pm daily and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4.35am the next day during the same timeline.

These trains will have halts in Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Adavali, Kankavali, and Ratnagiri, among others.

2. CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

The 01229 bi-weekly special train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday and Friday at 1.10pm and arrive at Ratnagiri at 10.35pm on the same day from September 6-20, 2021. The return 01230 bi-weekly special train will leave Ratnagiri every Sunday and Thursday at 11.30pm and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 8.20am the next day during the same timeline.

These trains will have halts in Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veery, and Khed, among others. However, only the 01229 special train will halt in Dadar and Thane.

3. Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special (16 trips)

The 01231 tri-weekly special train will leave Panvel every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8am and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 8pm the same day from September 7-22, 2021. The return 01232 tri-weekly special train will leave Sawantwadi Road every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8.45pm and arrive at Panvel at 7.10am the next day during the same timeline.

These trains will have halts in Roha, Veer, Khed, Sawarda. Aravali Road, and Kankavali, among others.

4. Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

The 01233 bi-weekly special train will depart from Panvel every Thursday and Sunday at 8am and reach Ratnagiri at 3.40pm the same day from September 9-23, 2021. The return 01234 bi-weekly special train will leave Ratnagiri every Monday and Friday at 11.30pm and arrive at Panvel at 6am the next day during the same timeline.

These trains will have halts in Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Sawarda, Chilpun, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.