Cessed MHADA buildings to be redeveloped; owners to get more FSI incentives

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:44 AM IST

ByYogesh Naik

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asked the urban development department to offer more benefits for the redevelopment of cessed MHADA buildings, old and dilapidated structures, which were redeveloped with repair funds by the Mumbai Repairs and Reconstruction Board in the 1980s and 90s.

The city is currently home to 338 such buildings. These buildings are again in a dilapidated state and there was no legislation to redevelop them. Last year, the state government wanted to introduce a chapter called 33 (24) in DCPR to facilitate the redevelopment of the buildings.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party’s MHADA cell met Shinde at the Sahyadri Guest House, where they had a detailed discussion on the issue.

“We asked for enhancement of FSI incentives and other provisions on par under Section 33 (7) of DCPR, which deals with the redevelopment of MHADA cess buildings. This can make the proposal more attractive and feasible for homeowners and builders. CM Shinde agreed to this,’’ said Milind Tulaskar, who heads the MHADA cell of BJP.

The meeting was also attended by MP Rahul Shewale. The additional chief secretary of the urban development department – 1, Bhushan Gagrani said, “We will incorporate this while making the notification.’’

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group had planned to do agitation for getting a special concession for these residents on this. “This CM is only making announcements. We have to see how they implement it.’’ said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray.

Saturday, November 19, 2022
