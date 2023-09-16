News / Cities / Mumbai News / CET: 985 students secure admission within two days

CET: 985 students secure admission within two days

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 16, 2023 11:32 PM IST

While 579 students were admitted to Bachelor of Engineering and Technology (BE/BTech) courses, 296 secured their place in Master of Business Administration (MBA) course and 110 in five-year Bachelor of Legislative Law.

Mumbai: After the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell reopened the admission process for UG and PG courses due to a delay in the announcement of results for supplementary Class 12 examinations, 985 students secured admission in two days.

HT Image
Due to the delay in the announcement of results, many students were unable to secure engineering college admissions in time. Supplementary exam results were declared on August 28, coinciding with the conclusion of the engineering college admissions process. Consequently, students who needed to improve their Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) scores to meet admission criteria were in a fix.

Despite achieving the required scores in CET, they fell just short of the stipulated minimum PCM score, prompting them to appear for class improvement exams. HT reported this on September 12. After higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil’s intervention, the CET cell extended admission from September 14 up to September 15 at 8:00 pm.

Shailesh Jadhav, a student from Bandra, said, “I scored 116 in PCM, and I decided to appear for a supplementary exam but when the exam result was delayed, I lost my hopes of taking admission for an engineering course this year. But due to this opportunity, I secured my admission to a Sion-based college for civil engineering.”

