Chabiwalas who supply water to city seek exemption from poll duty

Mumbai: The staff of the water supply department, colloquially known as chabiwalas, have sought an exemption from the election duty for the Lok Sabha polls. These chabiwalas, who have keys to turn and operate around 1,200 valves, are responsible for supplying water across the city on time. Thane, India - May 09, 2023: Water being wasted due to a water pipeline valve leakage, at Panchpakhadi, near TMC Office, in Thane, India, on Tuesday, May 09, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

On Friday, Purushottam Malwade, deputy hydraulic engineer, wrote a letter to the additional municipal commissioner (projects), Abhijeet Bangar, who further wrote to the collector, asking to exempt the staff. Till the previous election, staff from the water department were not called for duty by the Election Commission of India (ECI), as they are categorised as emergency workers.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“All 108 chabiwalas in the western suburbs have been called for election duty,” said the deputy hydraulic engineer in charge of the western suburbs, which covers nine wards. “Without them, there will be no one to operate the valves in the city and therefore, water supply will be impacted.”

The hydraulic engineer in charge of the eastern suburbs said over 50% of the chabiwalas in the zone had been called for duty. Different officials from their respective ward’s were also worried about ECI’s notices. “At least three out of the 16 chabiwalas in my ward have gotten election duty notices till now. We are already short-staffed. If they are stationed for poll duties, water supply in the city will be disrupted,” said a worried official from the H East ward (Bandra, Khar and Santacruz).

An official from the H West ward (Bandra, Khar and Santacruz) said six of 22 chabiwalas were called for election duty, and six of 15 from R Central ward (Borivali).

Malwade, deputy hydraulic engineer, who wrote to Bangar, said, “The chabiwalas are an extremely important staff. They operate the water vales daily, and if they are called for poll duties, areas will be deprived of water,” he said. “They are emergency staff, and they cannot be relieved in order to maintain Mumbai’s water supply.”

Bangar said he has written to the collector regarding the chabiwalas in the city, and will write regarding those in the eastern suburbs. “Work is still on to collect the data for the western suburbs, after which, by Monday, I will send the letter regarding their exemption to the collector. I will also speak to the collector as chabiwalas are essential workers, and the city cannot function without them,” he added. Malwade said it’s unlikely that the chabiwalas will not be given relief from election duty, and a reply is expected in two to three days.

. Just this week, said Malwade, staff from the Pise-Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant were called for election duty. “We wrote about the essential nature of their job to the district collector requesting them to be excused, and they accepted,” he said.