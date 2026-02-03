MUMBAI: Control of the Chandrapur City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) hangs in the balance as the Congress grapples with open infighting between its two senior leaders from the district- MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and MP Pratibha Dhanorkar- following the recent municipal corporation elections. Chandrapur civic body: Congress leadership to intervene to control infighting between Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar

Although the Congress has emerged as the single largest party in the 66-member civic body with 27 seats, it has fallen short of the majority mark of 34 and has been unable to keep its corporators united amid the factional feud. With efforts by the state leadership failing to defuse tensions, the matter has now reached the party’s national leadership.

Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal is scheduled to hold a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to broker a truce between Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar, who are locked in a struggle for control over the party’s district leadership. A senior Congress leader confirmed the development to Hindustan Times.

Of the Congress’s 27 corporators, around 19 are considered loyal to Wadettiwar, while eight back Dhanorkar. To stake claim to the civic body, the party requires the support of at least seven additional corporators. Wadettiwar is in talks with the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has won six seats. However, formally registering all 27 Congress corporators as a single group has emerged as a major challenge.

The political tensions escalated last Thursday when a luxury bus carrying about 19 Congress corporators aligned with Wadettiwar was intercepted near the Yelakeli toll plaza in Wardha district around 5.45 am. According to party sources, around 20 unidentified persons, who arrived in multiple vehicles with their faces covered, allegedly attempted to abduct some of the corporators.

With elections for the mayor and deputy mayor of the CCMC scheduled for February 10, corporators loyal to Dhanorkar were meanwhile shifted to an undisclosed location.

The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, senior leader Sunil Kedar, and state co-incharge Kunal Chaudhary, apart from Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar. “There is a meeting in New Delhi tomorrow, and we will abide by whatever decision is taken there,” Wadettiwar said.

The party leadership is also expected to deliberate on Shiv Sena (UBT)’s claim on the mayor position against extending support to the party in the Chandrapur civic body.