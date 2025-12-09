Mumbai: “The charges against the accused attract the death penalty, and the evidence so far recorded shows a prima facie case exists. Giving him bail at this point would prejudice the case.” ‘Charges attract death penalty’: State opposes bail for ex-RPF cop in train killings

This was the reply filed on Monday by public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale to the second bail application moved by former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who is accused of murdering his senior officer and three identifiably Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in the early hours of July 31, 2023. The 36-year-old has been dismissed from service and is currently facing trial before the Dindoshi sessions court.

Chaudhary’s two bail applications—filed in December 2023 and November 2025, respectively—have both primarily relied on claims of mental illness, citing a “delusional disorder” and “white matter disease”. His lawyers have argued that he was not aware of his actions at the time of the incident.

The court had rejected the first bail application, noting that Chaudhary specifically targeted victims from a particular community, suggesting premeditation and a clear state of mind. However, in his second bail plea, Chaudhary argued that he is suffering from “extreme mental strokes” and requires the love and care of his family.

On Monday, the wife of one of the victims, Asgar Shaikh, who is an intervenor in the case, also filed her reply in court, in which she argued that this was not a case fit for bail. Describing the case as “rarest of rare”, her lawyer, advocate Karim Pathan, argued that Chaudhary’s claim of mental breakdown was not supported by eyewitness testimony, which had described the RPF cop going from compartment to compartment hunting for passengers who looked Muslim, before shooting them.

Pathan further said that a video of Chaudhary’s speech in the train, which had gone viral, showed that he was motivated by hate against a particular community. He also highlighted that RPF protocols demand that only those of sound mind are employed. Both replies pointed out that the evidence was still part heard, and this was not an appropriate stage to consider bail.

The court also heard the testimony of the first two police officers who encountered Chaudhary after he alighted from the train between the Mira Road and Dahisar railway stations, and then apprehended him.

JP Yadav, RPF head constable, was the first person to confront the rifle-wielding cop on the railway tracks. After being informed that firing had taken place in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express and the train had stopped after the chain was pulled, Yadav, who was on duty at Mira Road station, was proceeding towards the train when he came face to face with Chaudhary, he told the court.

When he asked Chaudhary who he was, where he was on duty, and why he had alighted from the train, Chaudhary allegedly told him to move out of his way, or he’d shoot him. Yadav said he did as he was told, after which Chaudhary went towards Mira Road station. Yadav then called police officers at Mira Road station to warn them that the armed constable was headed their way.

That was when Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Kiran Gaekwad set off to find Chaudhary, accompanied by RPF assistant sub-inspector Pawan Tamang. Gaekwad told the court that they first found Chaudhary’s rifle, which he secured by removing the magazine and the one remaining round in the chamber.

Soon after, Yadav saw Chaudhary on the foot-over bridge at Mira Road station. When Yadav, accompanied by GRP constable Dilip Pawar, approached Chaudhary, he tried to resist, holding his belt in his hand, but Gaekwad and Tamang had arrived by then, and the four of them managed to catch hold of him. They then took him to the GRP chowky at Mira Road station.

When they asked him about the rounds missing from his rifle, Chaudhary told them he had thrown them on the tracks, Yadav said. Chaudhary allegedly did not reply to their other questions. They later took him to the police at Borivali station as instructed.

Gaekwad said he counted eight rounds in the magazine, before depositing the rifle and its rounds with the police. Both cops identified Chaudhary, who was produced in court through video conference.