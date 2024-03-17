Charges waived for shooting in public places

Mumbai: The state cultural affairs department on Saturday issued a government resolution (GR) waiving off shooting charges at all state-owned public places barring the film cities in Mumbai and Kolhapur. HT Image

According to the GR, producers will have to take a single window clearance for shoots; they will have to pay a security deposit of ₹40,000 for advertisements, ₹1 lakh for serials and ₹2.5 lakh for films, which will be deducted in case of any damage to property.

Rakesh Juneja, a partner with Hare Krishna Media Tech, welcomed the move and said it would enable producers to shoot on location, thereby enhancing the reality quotient in their films.

But another producer who wished to remain anonymous said there were many hurdles which could come in the way of implementation. “The government has announced a waiver, but there are other costs which we term as operational costs – like paying off the BMC and policemen – which will continue. We also have to call for policemen and bouncers when big actors are part of the shoot,” he said.