Chembur school misappropriated 29,000 kg of mid-day meal grains during Covid-19: Report

An inquiry committee, appointed by the state education department, has unearthed large-scale irregularities in mid-day meal at a government-aided school in Chembur where 29,000 kg of grains and lentil pulses allegedly went missing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee had in its report in 2022 recommended disciplinary action against the principal, Radha Narayan. Nearly two years later, the office of deputy director of education, Mumbai division, on Wednesday instructed officials to take immediate action against the principal for alleged misappropriation.

The malpractice was revealed through a query filed under the Right to Information Act by Bharat Thakkar, a resident of Mulund.

Swami Vivekananda High School and Junior College Sindhi Society in the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22 catered to 1,734 and 1,784 eligible mid-day meal recipients respectively, in Classes V to VIII. Each year, the school received 128 sacks each of masoor dal and grains.

However, documents obtained through the RTI Act found that only 6,962 kg of grains had been distributed to 689 students in the two years, leaving 325 students without their entitled provisions.

“The school’s explanation that the grains were destroyed in heavy rain in June 2021 lacks credibility, as no evidence of waterlogging in the area was found. Moreover, the alleged damage to school records due to rainwater is unsubstantiated. An irregular panchnama submitted regarding the disposal of foodgrains lacks essential details, raising suspicions of forgery,” the RTI documents said, quoting the inquiry report.

In the report, Mushtaq Sheikh, education inspector of the north division, has squarely accused the principal of deceiving the students in the distribution of foodgrains.

On February 7, Sheikh penned a letter to the deputy director of education, Mumbai division, seeking permission to proceed with legal action against the principal. On Wednesday, the deputy director’s office sent a reply. A letter, signed by the assistant education director, has given a go-ahead to Sheikh to take immediate action against the principal as per rules.

Despite several attempts, Sheikh could not be contacted for a comment.

Without talking about the report, Narayan told HT that the school management is looking into the matter.

The school, managed by the Vivekananda Education Society, operates in three locations: Sindhi Society, Collector Colony, and Thakkar Bappa Colony, all in Chembur.