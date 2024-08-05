Chemical explosion in Badlapur injures three, including child

Thane: A violent explosion at a chemical company in Badlapur early Monday morning left three residents of a nearby chawl injured, including a young child. The blast, which occurred at Rear Pharma in the Manekewadi MIDC area, propelled a heavy piece of equipment into a residential area, causing significant damage and injuries. The incident unfolded around 4:30 am when a reactor and receiver at the chemical production facility exploded. HT Photo

The incident unfolded around 4:30 am when a reactor and receiver at the chemical production facility exploded during an ongoing reaction process. The force of the blast sent a 100-kilogramme receiver hurtling through the air for approximately 400 metres before it crashed into a chawl, a type of tenement housing common in the region.

Among the injured were a five-year-old girl and her parents, all of whom suffered severe leg injuries from the impact. Remarkably, no employees of Rear Pharma were harmed in the incident.

Fire brigade officials from Badlapur reported that the initial explosion triggered a secondary fire fuelled by drums containing methanol, a highly flammable substance. The resulting inferno consumed the entire facility.

"The explosion was of such magnitude that it launched a massive piece of equipment a considerable distance," said a spokesperson for the Badlapur fire brigade. "It's fortunate that the casualties were not more severe given the circumstances."

Emergency responders from both the Badlapur and MIDC fire brigades worked diligently to bring the blaze under control, succeeding after a two-hour battle against the flames.

The incident has raised questions about industrial safety measures and the proximity of hazardous facilities to residential areas. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion and the company's adherence to safety protocols.