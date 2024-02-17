Chikhloli stn to be ready in 2 yrs, ease commuter woes

Mumbai: In a move likely to bring relief to lakhs of people residing in the Kalyan-Karjat stretch of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a new railway station named Chikhloli has been approved between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on the central line. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which is adding two additional tracks between Kalyan and Badlapur stations under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A, has already awarded the contract for Chikhloli station, which is likely to be ready in two years’ time. India –August 28.2019:Badlapur Pravasi Sanghatana demanded RTO to give permission to start private buses from Badlapur station to Shil Phata. Photo of Badlapur station in kalyan, India, on Wednesday. August 28 .2019 (Photo by Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)

Easing congestion

Escalating property rates in Mumbai have pushed increasing numbers of the city’s residents towards its eastern flanks, putting immense pressure on the Central Railway (CR) that services this route. On December 11, 2023, Hindustan Times reported about the commuting woes of people living in these areas in the story titled ‘Commuter woes sour Karjat-Kasara residents’ dream’.

The daily footfall at Badlapur and Ambernath is 2.08 lakh and 1.52 lakh, according to data with CR. The MRVC is building two new lines between Kalyan and Badlapur at a cost of ₹1,509 crore to help segregate suburban services from long-distance trains and ease congestion at Vithalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur stations.

Chikhloli station will be located 4.34km from Ambernath station and 3.1km from Badlapur station, at a distance of 64.17 km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai. The first proposal for the station was mooted in 2014, and again in 2017, after the railway board failed to respond in the first instance. In 2019, the station was included under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A, which is due to completion by 2026. In December 2020, the railway ministry gave its approval for the Chikhloli station and survey work was initiated.

“The new station will be built at a cost of over ₹73 crore. It will have platforms, sheds, ticket counters, escalators and foot over bridges, among other amenities,” said an MRVC official.

Long pending demand

Associations of rail commuters have since long spoken about the need to augment connectivity and infrastructure beyond Kalyan on the central line. They have also been demanding railway stations at Guravali, between Titwala and Khadavli; at Savroli, between Asangon and Atgaon; and at Verovli, between Vasind and Asangaon.

“Improved rail connectivity promises to stimulate local economies, spur urban development, and enhance the quality of life for residents. So we have demanded railway stations at few more locations on Kalyan-Kasara/Karjat route,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Suburban Railway Passenger Association.

The associations and commuters are happy that at least one station is being constructed as per their demands. Shailesh Raut, who heads the Kalyan Kasara Karjat Railway Passengers Association, said, “We are glad that our demand has been met. People currently take 20-30 minutes to travel one way to either Badlapur or Ambernath stations; however once Chikhloli station comes up, the time taken will come down to 5-7 minutes.

“It costs ₹20-25 per person to reach Badlapur or Ambernath stations via share auto. The Chikhloli station will be barely 300-500 meters from the residential hub here,” said a local resident.

The Badlapur station too is set to get a facelift soon and become a two-deck station. A double discharge platform, measuring 270 metres in length, will allow for the commencement and termination of local trains, easing congestion inside trains running towards Karjat.