Child TV actor's mother arrested in cheating case

Child TV actor’s mother arrested in cheating case

ByVinay Dalvi
May 18, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Mother of child actress arrested for cheating trustee of educational institute of ?16 lakh. She promised 10% weekly returns on investment, but failed to pay.

MUMBAI: The mother of a child actress, who appears in a popular Marathi serial, was arrested for allegedly cheating a trustee of an educational institute to the tune of 16 lakh.

According to the Cuffe Parade police, Puja Bhoir was arrested following a complaint filed by Mayuresh Patki, a Colaba resident, who runs Janjagruti Education Foundation.

The police said Patki’s wife Neha met Bhoir, a resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan, on social media in November 2022, as the former used to follow the child actress, whose social media account was handled by her mother.

“Later, they became friends and started chatting. Puja told Neha that she could get 10% returns every week if she invested money with her. Bhoir asked Neha to invest in Algo Options Strategy Module. Accordingly, Patkis invested 16 lakh. Initially, Bhoir paid returns twice and later started avoiding them,” a police officer said.

When the complainant insisted on returning the money, Bhoir gave them two cheques, which were dishonoured. “Eventually, Patiki approached the police and based on his complaint a case for criminal breach of trust and cheating was registered,” Rajendra Ranmale, senior police inspector, said.

The police suspect that the woman might have cheated others as well as she had started a firm Sai Advisory Investment and was taking advantage of her daughter’s fame.

mumbai cheating
