 Child rights commission orders disciplinary action against education commissioner | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Child rights commission orders disciplinary action against education commissioner

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2024 07:30 AM IST

MSCPCR orders action against education commissioner for directive of taking selfies while reading CM's letter, sparking criticism and concerns about student pressure.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) ordered disciplinary action against education commissioner Suraj Mandhare for his directive that students must take selfies while reading a letter by chief minister Eknath Shinde and upload them on the education department’s website. The order invited criticisms from various quarters, prompting the commission to intervene.

HT Image
HT Image

Education rights activist Nitin Dalvi, president of the Mumbai Division of the Maharashtra State Student Parents Education Federation, lodged a complaint with the Child Rights Commission against the education department’s alleged harassment of 21.1 million students across various educational boards in the state. He argued that the directive placed undue pressure on students during the examination period and raised concerns about the potential misuse of parents’ contact numbers. In response, MSCPCR directed the school education department’s principal secretary to act against Mandhare.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In February, Shinde addressed a letter to the state’s school students in which he shared his views on the education sector. Subsequently, Mandhare instructed students to take selfies with their parents while reading the letter and upload them to the department’s website. This directive sparked significant backlash, with many parents openly opposing the idea of taking and uploading such selfies. Moreover, objections were raised against Shinde’s appeal for funds for schools.

Dalvi said, “The activity was purely political. The commission’s letter will help control government officials who willingly and forcefully promote political agenda using power in their hand.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Child rights commission orders disciplinary action against education commissioner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On