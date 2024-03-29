Child rights commission orders disciplinary action against education commissioner

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) ordered disciplinary action against education commissioner Suraj Mandhare for his directive that students must take selfies while reading a letter by chief minister Eknath Shinde and upload them on the education department’s website. The order invited criticisms from various quarters, prompting the commission to intervene. HT Image

Education rights activist Nitin Dalvi, president of the Mumbai Division of the Maharashtra State Student Parents Education Federation, lodged a complaint with the Child Rights Commission against the education department’s alleged harassment of 21.1 million students across various educational boards in the state. He argued that the directive placed undue pressure on students during the examination period and raised concerns about the potential misuse of parents’ contact numbers. In response, MSCPCR directed the school education department’s principal secretary to act against Mandhare.

In February, Shinde addressed a letter to the state’s school students in which he shared his views on the education sector. Subsequently, Mandhare instructed students to take selfies with their parents while reading the letter and upload them to the department’s website. This directive sparked significant backlash, with many parents openly opposing the idea of taking and uploading such selfies. Moreover, objections were raised against Shinde’s appeal for funds for schools.

Dalvi said, “The activity was purely political. The commission’s letter will help control government officials who willingly and forcefully promote political agenda using power in their hand.”