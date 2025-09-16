MUMBAI: As the clock struck 1pm for recess, students of classes 1 and 4 at Navagaon Zilla Parishad School, a co-educational institution located 15 km from Kalyan, had no choice but to answer nature’s call in the open or go home and then relieve themselves. With washrooms rendered non-functional and the school building crumbling, the 39-year-old institution is struggling to provide even the most basic facilities, raising serious questions about the safety and wellbeing of its students. Children forced to answer nature’s call in open as dilapidated Navagaon Zilla Parishad School cries for help

Established in 1984 and managed by the local Zilla Parishad, the school primarily serves children from underprivileged families in nearby villages.

Data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), the Ministry of Education’s platform that tracks real-time data from over 1.5 million schools, shows that 21 students were enrolled here in the 2023-24 academic year. Today, only 16 children from classes 1 to 4 attend the school.

The issue gained attention after advocate Dhananjay Junnarkar, former spokesperson of the Maharashtra State Congress Pradesh Committee, shared images of the school’s poor upkeep on social media.

“Our party workers saw the state of the school while passing through the area,” Junnarkar told HT. “They sent me the photos, and I immediately flagged the issue with the Zilla Parishad.” He added that residents painted an even more disturbing picture: peeling walls, dry drinking water taps, and filthy and non-functional washrooms.

“When the government talks about improving school infrastructure, this is the grim reality near Mumbai. Who will look after these poor children?” Junnarkar asked. He also pointed out that due to the deplorable state of washrooms, students avoid using them altogether, while the lack of a proper walkway and missing compound wall puts them at further risk.

Junnarkar announced plans to inspect more Zilla Parishad schools in the region to uncover the true state of rural education infrastructure.

In response to the social media outrage, Thane Zilla Parishad acknowledged the problem and assured swift action. Balasabhe Rakhse, education officer, confirmed, “Our team visited the school. One classroom and the washrooms were in poor condition. Repairs have already started.”

But Junnarkar stressed that this is just the tip of the iceberg. “For these children, safe and basic facilities remain a distant dream,” he said.