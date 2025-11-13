CIDCO allots 890 cr, floats critical tenders for road and land dvpt in EduCity

NAVI MUMBAI: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is aggressively fast-tracking its ambitious 250-acre International EduCity project, strategically located five kilometres from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, to position the city as a transit hub as well as a city of ideas. The plan is envisioned to be a world-class education hub that attracts top global universities, research institutes, and international talent. Navi Mumbai CIDCO bhavan at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India (Photo by HT Archives) (HT PHOTO)

The corporation has already acquired 85% of the land and cleared land parcels near the airport for immediate development. The primary engineering challenge involves extensive site preparation, including removing stones and levelling the small hills present in the area. To meet this, CIDCO has allocated a total of ₹890 crore for site levelling, preparatory works, and overall project development.

A critical ₹116.53 crore contract has been floated for the construction of a 1.1-kilometre-long access road, measuring between 30 and 45 meters in width. This vital artery will begin near Kundevahal village, linking the EduCity site directly to National Highway 4B, also known as the Panvel–Uran–JNPT Maha Marg. The tender for an approach road is due December 4, 2025.

Two parallel tenders for two parts of ‘Development of Land for International EduCity Part’ have been floated under the Centre of Excellence at Kundevahal, with bid submission deadlines set for December 2, 2025.

The township, spread across hundreds of acres, is planned to host universities and colleges that offer specialised courses in aviation, logistics, technology, and medicine, alongside research and innovation centres designed to partner with global institutions. Residential and commercial facilities will support students, faculty, and professionals.

The academic model is built on international standards, allotting a 10-hectare land parcel to each university, and ensuring 30 square meters of space per student. CIDCO has already finalised agreements with five prestigious foreign institutions: Aberdeen University (Scotland), the University of York (England), the University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago), and Istituto Europeo di Design (Italy). It is also inviting proposals from more national and international institutions to set up campuses, and prioritising infrastructure connectivity to ensure seamless links to the airport, metro, and major highways.

These universities will be granted autonomy over academic programming, fees, and sessions, enabling Indian students to earn direct international degrees without leaving the country, at costs estimated to be 25% to 30% lower than studying abroad.

Substantial investment commitments support this vision, with a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 crore signed with the Eruditus group to develop the EduCity. Furthermore, separate MoUs worth ₹1,500 crore each (totalling ₹3,000 crore) have been finalised with anchor institutions such as the University of York and the University of Western Australia. These commitments underscore the project’s potential to transform Navi Mumbai into a premier global destination for higher education.

Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, underscored the transformative potential of the project. He explained that the development of EduCity is part of CIDCO’s broader plan to create a comprehensive urban ecosystem around the new airport, alongside a Medicity and an International Corporate Park. “The International EduCity is a project that will bring about an educational revolution in the country, providing students with an opportunity to learn from internationally renowned educators,” Singhal stated. “Our focus is on completing this project within the stipulated time.”

Letters of Intent have already been awarded to several global universities to establish branch campuses, indicating swift progress in institutional partnerships. “The EduCity will be the intellectual counterpart to the airport’s commercial success. Together, they will define Navi Mumbai’s next chapter,” Singhal said.