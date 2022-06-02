CIDCO centre for Covid in Navi Mumbai reopens for patients as cases rise
Owing to the increasing cases in Navi Mumbai, the CIDCO centre for Covid has restarted admission of patients.
The centre, which had no patients since mid-April, got a new patient on May 27 after almost a month. Currently, 11 have been admitted to the facility.
“CIDCO centre has started getting admissions for people and as per the requirement; we would gradually open other facilities too. The next to open would be Radhaswami Satsang Hall,” medical health officer Dr Pramod Patil said.
The daily average cases, which were 12 till last week, have now gone up to 32 this week with an increase by 167%. The daily average testing till last week was around 2,900 and has been increased to 3,300 this week. The doubling of cases has come down to 4,840 from 10,071 days last week. The active cases in Navi Mumbai are 208, up from 74 the week earlier.
“Before starting the CIDCO centre, we checked for rat infestation in the facility as it was not operative for more than a month. The surrounding was cleaned and made sure that there were no snakes in the vicinity. With cases increasing, we knew there would be people who would prefer to get admitted and hence opening the facility was important,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.
According to NMMC officers, there are no severe cases reported and all the cases are mild.
Bangar added, “There were no cases found at railway stations till two weeks ago and now we are finding them. Hence, random testing at railway stations, APMC market and hot spots has been increased. The testing at OPD of NMMC-run hospitals has also been increased.”
In the coming days, the testing would be increased to 5,000. “Everyone whose booster doses are pending, should get it done at the earliest as this is the right time to get one,” Bangar said.
