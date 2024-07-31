CIDCO debunks social media misinformation on housing scheme sales

Navi Mumbai: The City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) has debunked widespread misinformation circulating on social media platforms regarding the sale of units constructed under its mass housing schemes. The public has been urged to be cautious of such false information, as CIDCO has not launched any housing scheme for sale purposes. HT Image

Officials have clarified that the construction of over 67,000 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme is currently underway across various parts of the city. “It is important to note that none of the units constructed under this housing scheme are available for sale. Official announcements will be made on the CIDCO web portal if and when the sale begins. We urge the public to verify information through official channels to avoid confusion,” stated an official.

CIDCO emphasised that it has not appointed any service centre or agency for the sale of these tenements. “Any advertisements, schemes, or news suggesting otherwise are entirely false. CIDCO will not be held liable for any financial losses incurred by individuals falling for such schemes,” the official added.

Citizens are encouraged to report any misleading news or information to the vigilance department. They can also seek assistance regarding the housing scheme by visiting the CIDCO headquarters in person.