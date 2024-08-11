CIDCO issues tenders worth 6,600 crore for road and infra projects in NAINA

Navi Mumbai: As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach closer, the Eknath Shinde-led state government is going all out to convince people that they will keep their promises to give fillip to several development projects in and around Mumbai. HT Image

One of the promised projects is the ambitious road network and infrastructure projects in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project for which the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued a tender of ₹6,600 crore.

The works include the construction of roads, bridges, vehicular underpasses, pedestrian underpasses, streetlights, footpaths, drains etc.

NAINA, also known as Third Mumbai, is a 371 sq km planned urban development project in the Navi Mumbai region. The project was announced in 2013 to prevent haphazard development near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and to create a well-planned, modern city that integrates with Mumbai’s existing urban landscape.

While CIDCO issued tenders worth ₹3,114 crore for Town Planning Schemes (TPS) 2-7 in the month of March 2024, it recently floated tenders amounting to ₹3,500 crore for TPS 8-12. All the infrastructure works related to TPS 1 have already been completed.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal has been reviewing development plans in the region and ensured approval of all Town Planning Schemes (TPS) in NAINA’s 23 villages taken up for development initially.

The planning agency is now all set to perform the bhoomipujan for the start of these projects as the tender process has been completed, with the board sanctioning the bids. Work orders for the projects are to be issued soon.

The SPA has now initiated plans for further infrastructure development of around ₹3,500 cr in the remaining TPS 8-12 through two tenders.

CIDCO public relations officer (NAINA) Mohan Ninawe, said, “All TPS from 1 to 12 for 23 villages have been cleared at CIDCO level. TPS 11 and 12 need final clearance after the appointment of an arbitrator from the state government. All TPS schemes have been finalised in record time. CIDCO has hence called for tenders for TPS 8 to 12 recently.”

He added that the work taken up is a part of the total ₹14,300 crore planned expenditure for infrastructure development in NAINA during a 10-year period. “While the projects in TPS 1 have been completed, the projects taken up in TPS 2-7 are expected to be completed in three years and those in TPS 8-12 in five years. It will ensure comprehensive development of the region,” Ninawe added.