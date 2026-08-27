163 missing Florida kids rescued: Full list of places they were rescued from; all about Operation Statewide Shield
A five-day multi-agency operation recovered 163 missing children across Florida and have arrested multiple suspects.
Florida officials have announced the recovery of 163 missing children during a five-day statewide operation that brought together local, state and federal agencies. The initiative was named Operation Statewide Shield. The team located children ranging from 2 months to 17 years old.
Many of these rescued children had reportedly experienced abuse, neglect, exploitation or human trafficking, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's office.
The recovered children were taken to designated recovery hubs where they received medical care and counselling. Additionally, child welfare professionals, victim advocates and social service providers also provided support regarding next steps.
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Where were the missing children found?
Officials released a regional breakdown showing where the children were recovered during the operation. The Tampa Bay region accounted for the highest number, followed by Miami and Jacksonville.
The locations are:
- Tampa Bay region: 46 children
- Miami: 41
- Jacksonville: 32
- Orlando: 21
- Fort Myers: 12
- Pensacola: 8
- Tallahasee: 3
Authorities did not disclose the exact circumstances under which each child was found or whether all of the children had been missing for the same length of time. Attorney General James Uthmeier, however, said that many of the children had been victimized by people who targeted vulnerable minors.
"Many of these kids have been victimized by those who prey on the most vulnerable," Uthmeier said. He credited the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Office of Statewide Prosecution and local partners for helping return the children to safety.
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Multiple arrests have been made
Authorities confirmed that “multiple” arrests were made during Operation Statewide Shield. They have not released the total number and have confirmed that additional arrests are to be made as the investigation progresses.
According to state officials, one of the suspects was wanted on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for interference with child custody. Another suspect has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said the operation demonstrated the power of coordinated law enforcement efforts.
“Operation Statewide Shield demonstrates the power of collaboration and the unwavering commitment shared by all participating agencies and organizations to achieve a singular mission: find our kids and bring them home,” Glass said. He added that state, local and federal agencies worked together to safely recover all 163 children.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More