More than 500 property owners and landowners from DLF phases one to five, Nathupur village and several villages across Gurugram held a mahapanchayat at the mini-secretariat on Wednesday, demanding a government committee to assess ground realities and a halt to the ongoing demolition drive until a proper survey is conducted. Gurugram property owners seek halt to demolition drive, demand policy overhaul

The mahapanchayat (general community meeting), organised by 12 Sarhaul DLF transit-orientated development (TOD) areas’ residents’ committees, also sought changes in Gurugram’s housing and town planning policies, including clear rules for paying guests, one-room-kitchen units, room rentals, co-living spaces and housing for working women.

Participants sought revision of urban policies, citing high demand for rental housing and accommodation for labour and the workforce, which they said had led to large-scale construction over the past two decades.

Chaudhary Jitender Yadav, head of 12 Sirhaul DLF TOD ekta sangarsh samiti, demanded a government committee and a halt to coercive action until a solution is found. “There is a need for authorities to take a humane approach. We have voted 100 per cent for this government, and the city contributes 70 per cent revenue to the state yearly and deserves justice. In case there is no solution, we will intensify the agitation,” he said.

RK Yadav, advocate and area resident, said demolition and sealing could not address the housing demand. “There is a need for government to assess the existing housing infrastructure and frame a clear legal and regulatory framework that takes into account ground realities. We have met the deputy commissioner and submitted him a memorandum of demands. Neighbouring states like Delhi and Rajasthan have a simple PG policy, and it could be replicated in the city,” he said.

The meeting also sought a review of norms governing mixed land use, additional floor area ratio (FAR) and TOD influence areas.

Sube Singh Bohra, a senior political activist, sought a separate policy for established village abadi areas. “Instead of viewing such settlements only from an enforcement and demolition perspective, the government should formulate a framework for planned redevelopment, infrastructure improvement and regulated mixed-use development,” he said.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said the drive was being carried out as per court directions. “The action is being taken as per direction of the court,” he said.

The enforcement drive in DLF phases one to five follows directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a matter concerning illegal constructions and commercial units.

DTCP began the drive in June this year against unauthorised constructions, commercial use of residential properties, misuse of stilt parking, illegal PGs and guest houses, and encroachments on roads and public spaces. A court-directed survey found more than 5,000 properties across the five phases violating rules.

DTCP has acted against almost 100 properties in DLF phase 3, sealing PGs, hotels and other commercial establishments, demolishing unauthorised rooms and stilt-area structures, and clearing right-of-way encroachments. Officials said the next phase would cover DLF phase two. Notices have also been issued to more than 600 properties in six private colonies across the city.