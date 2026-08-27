Fertility care needs a more holistic approach

Fertility is often discussed through the language of medical intervention: hormone treatments, scans, egg retrieval, sperm analysis, embryo development and, in some cases, assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF. Yet the ability to conceive is influenced by a much wider set of circumstances. Reproductive health is connected to physical wellbeing, emotional health, nutrition, sleep, lifestyle and even the environment in which people live. As fertility challenges increasingly become part of the lives of couples, the need for a more holistic understanding of fertility care is becoming difficult to ignore. IVF (Shutterstock)

For couples undergoing fertility treatment, the medical process can be demanding. Appointments, investigations, medication and procedures can turn conception into a carefully scheduled clinical journey. There is also the uncertainty of waiting for test results, treatment responses or pregnancy outcomes. This emotional pressure is not exclusive to women. Men experiencing fertility challenges can also face anxiety, disappointment, stress and questions about their own health and ability to contribute to conception. Treating fertility as a shared reproductive-health journey can therefore help move the conversation away from the assumption that fertility is primarily a woman's concern.

Stress is one of the most important aspects of this wider picture. Fertility treatment can create a cycle of anticipation and uncertainty, with couples repeatedly moving between hope and disappointment. Even outside treatment, prolonged difficulties in conceiving can affect relationships, work, sleep and everyday routines. Emotional support, counselling and open communication can help couples navigate these pressures. Recognising psychological wellbeing as part of fertility care does not mean suggesting that stress is responsible for infertility; rather, it acknowledges that the experience of fertility challenges itself can have a substantial emotional impact.

Sleep is another everyday factor that deserves greater attention. Busy schedules, anxiety, hormonal changes, medical appointments and emotional strain can interfere with healthy sleep patterns. For both men and women, consistent rest is an important part of general health. Rather than treating sleep as an afterthought, fertility care can encourage people to view adequate rest and recovery as part of preparing the body for treatment and supporting overall wellbeing.

Nutrition, too, is frequently surrounded by conflicting fertility advice. Couples searching for ways to improve their chances of conception can encounter long lists of foods to consume, ingredients to avoid and supplements to take. This can turn eating into another source of anxiety. A more sensible approach is to focus on balanced, nourishing meals that provide adequate protein, vegetables, fruit, whole grains, healthy fats and hydration, while using supplements when recommended by qualified healthcare professionals. The objective should be sustainable nourishment rather than restrictive diets or promises of guaranteed fertility benefits.

Lifestyle also matters beyond food and sleep. Physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, weight management and other aspects of everyday health can influence reproductive wellbeing, although their relevance varies between individuals. Men and women may have different biological and lifestyle factors affecting fertility, which makes personalised medical guidance particularly important. The broader principle, however, remains the same: reproductive health should be considered alongside general health rather than in isolation from it.

The environment is emerging as another area of interest. Researchers are increasingly examining how exposure to air pollution, chemicals and other environmental factors may interact with reproductive health. The science in several of these areas is still developing, and environmental exposure should not be presented as a simple explanation for infertility. Nevertheless, growing research suggests that fertility cannot always be understood within the boundaries of a consultation room. The conditions in which people live, work and recover may form part of the larger reproductive-health picture.

Perhaps the most important shift is to recognise what happens between medical appointments. A consultation may last less than an hour, but couples spend the rest of their time managing medication, work, relationships, meals, sleep, exercise and the emotional uncertainty surrounding their fertility journey. These experiences may not appear on a medical chart, but they shape how people experience treatment.

This is why the future of fertility care needs to be more integrated. Medical expertise will remain at its centre, but it can be complemented by appropriate emotional, nutritional and lifestyle support. Such an approach also makes fertility a shared responsibility rather than placing the burden predominantly on women.

The goal should not be to make couples feel that every aspect of their lives must be perfectly controlled before they can conceive. Instead, fertility care should give people reliable information, appropriate support and the confidence to care for their overall wellbeing while receiving evidence-based medical treatment. Ultimately, fertility is not simply a clinical outcome to be pursued through procedures. It is part of a person's broader physical and emotional health, and caring for that whole picture may make the journey more informed, supported and humane.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Navya Sood, founder, Blue Lotus Fertility Wellness.