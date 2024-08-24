CIDCO’s plan to handover land for township development causes furore

Strap: Employee unions, MLAs, social organisations allege industrialist being favoured, threaten agitation HT Image

NAVI MUMBAI: A decision to handover land for township development has placed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) at loggerheads with stakeholders in Navi Mumbai. The nodal agency, on August 8, had invited bids for the development of a 27.3-hectare land (around 70 acre) in Sector 10A in Airoli from “experienced and renowned” construction and development agencies. There are reports of similar plans for a 100-acre land in Kharghar.

CIDCO Employees Union (CEU) was the first to raise the issue, claiming that the decision has been taken to favour a top industrialist and the plan will cause huge financial loss to the corporation. In a letter to CIDCO vice chairman and managing director, Vijay Singhal, the union has questioned the need for CIDCO to appoint an agency for development, when it has the expertise to do it on its own, and why the usual tender process to sell land is not being followed.

They have also raised objections to the financial aspect of the plan which reportedly entails CIDCO getting 10% of the sale proceeds 10 years later. Sources said CIDCO board has given in principle approval to the plan following a presentation made by a consultant on August 6.

The issue has now escalated with political leaders cutting across party lines, including BJP MLAs Ganesh Naik, Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi, and social organisations wading in. On Thursday, a 10-day warning was given to CIDCO at a meeting of social and political organisations, demanding it withdraws the proposal or face agitations. Speculations are rife as to which top industrialist is being favoured.

“This is a straightforward attempt by CIDCO, which proudly proclaims `We make cities’, to gift land to a favoured industrialist. For the past 50 years, we have successfully undertaken construction of houses for all sections. There is limited land available now and, hence, we are all worried about our future,” said Nitin Kamble, general secretary, CEU. “The Airoli land is worth ₹12,000-13,000 crore at today’s market rate. If CIDCO management decides to hand over such land for peanuts, the corporation will have to shut down soon and our future will be in the dark.”

Sanjay Patil, president of CEU, threatened an agitation if the management does not withdraw the proposal immediately. “The management will be responsible for the consequences,” he said.

Former minister and Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, has also objected to the plan. In his letter to CIDCO, a copy of which has been sent to chief minister Eknath Shinde, he stated, “I have asked for a detailed explanation on the plan to give land in Airoli and Kharghar to an industrialist for development of a township instead of calling for tenders for sale of land.”

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, who along with former MP Sanjeev Naik submitted a memorandum to CIDCO managing director Vijay Singhal on Friday, said “CIDCO has not yet fulfilled the promises made to Panvel and Uran PAPs. It has not handed over the promised 12.5% developed land to many, citing lack of land availability. Under such circumstances, giving so much land to one organisation is very wrong.”

“In the absence of people’s representatives on the CIDCO board, there are efforts to favour some industrialists and developers by giving land at throwaway price even as the PAPs are struggling. There should be an inquiry into who is being favoured, and on whose orders,” said former Thane MP Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (UBT), who has also submitted a memorandum to Singhal. “The people are upset at this decision. We will take to the streets to protest if it is not withdrawn.”

Despite repeated attempts by HT, CIDCO refused to comment on the issue.