Citizens raise united opposition to Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road at BMC hearing

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday held a public hearing regarding the proposed Versova-Bhayandar coastal road, aiming to incorporate several land parcels into the project by changing their existing reservations under the Development Plan (DP) 2034. The hearing, mandated under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, saw in-person attendance by over 30 citizens — all of whom voiced unequivocal opposition to the project. Mumbai, India - May 23, 2025:BMC held public hearing for the objection and suggestion of Versova - Dahisar Mumbai Coastal Road project with resident at BMC head Office, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The primary concerns raised by attendees centred on environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, and the undermining of sustainable public transport solutions.

“We need more efficient public transport, not another coastal road,” said Priyanka Chaudhari, a resident of Versova. She argued that the project would encourage private vehicle use, thereby worsening air pollution in a city already struggling with environmental challenges.

Environmental activist Mili Shetty questioned the utility of the road itself. “None of the people in that room are driving daily to South Mumbai. So who benefits from this road?” she asked, criticising the project for catering to a privileged minority while ignoring the majority who rely on buses and trains.

Concerns over the livelihoods of the city’s traditional fishing communities also surfaced. Dipti Bhandari, chairperson of the Charkop Koliwada Mahila Mandal, warned that construction would disturb marine ecosystems. “Pillars sunk into the sea stir up mud, harming fish habitats. Once damaged, marine biodiversity could take 10–15 years to recover, and only after construction is complete,” she said.

Adding to the ecological anxieties, several speakers flagged the destruction of mangroves and the lack of viable land for compensatory afforestation. Debi Goenka, founder of the Conservation Action Trust, stated, “There simply isn’t enough space in Mumbai for replanting mangroves. A plot in Chandrapur is under consideration, while a private land parcel in Dahisar may be used to set up a mangrove nursery — but both sites remain uncertain.”

In Mumbai, vacant land parcels are reserved under the DP for future public amenities. When such land falls in the path of a major infrastructure project, its reservation must be modified. “In the previous DP, the north phase of the coastal road was planned only up to Bangur Nagar (Goregaon). In the current proposal, we’ve extended it till Dahisar. To proceed, we must revise the reservations of affected plots,” a civic official explained.

While the BMC invited feedback on the alignment and potential resizing of the proposed coastal road, officials noted that no technical or design-specific suggestions emerged during the hearing.

The project’s second phase can only move forward after formal inclusion in the amended DP. “We’ve obtained permissions from all relevant departments. The final hurdle is clearance from the High Court for the felling of mangroves,” said a BMC official.