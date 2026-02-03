City chokes again as smog lingers, AQI slips into unhealthy zone

MUMBAI: Despite being repeatedly rapped by the Bombay High Court, efforts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to rein in rising air pollution appear to be yielding little impact, with Mumbai remaining shrouded in a dense layer of smog through the day and air quality slipping into 141 (unhealthy for sensitive groups category). Mumbai, India. Feb 02, 2026 – Mumbai continued to experience poor air quality, with several areas, including Sion, Chembur, Wadala, and Sewree, reporting severe pollution levels. Mumbai, India. Feb 02, 2026.(Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The deteriorating air quality has led to a noticeable rise in cases of cough and allergies, while vulnerable groups, including those suffering from asthma, lung disorders and heart ailments, continue to face heightened health risks.

Nearly a month after the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 141 on January 4, Mumbai once again recorded an AQI of 141 on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality had hovered between 100 and 130-classified as ‘moderate’- for several days in the interim.

CPCB data showed multiple pollution hotspots across the city, with PM10 emerging as the dominant pollutant at 23 of the 28 monitoring stations. The highest AQI was recorded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) station at 217, falling in the ‘poor’ category, while Powai reported the lowest AQI at 97.

After CSMIA, Byculla recorded an AQI of 171, followed by Siddharth Nagar in Worli at 168 and Ghatkopar at 166. Navy Nagar in south Mumbai recorded 155, Deonar 154, Sion 145, Mulund West 148 and Borivali East 133.

Environmentalists attributed the persistent haze to secondary particulate matter formed through chemical reactions involving nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons in the presence of sunlight. Calm wind conditions, they said, have further worsened the situation by preventing the rapid dispersal of pollutants.