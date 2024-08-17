City police arrests 36 wanted criminals in ‘Operation All Out’

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police undertook their massive preventive-security exercise, called ‘Operation All Out,’ over Wednesday and Thursday to avoid any untoward incident on Independence Day. HT Image

As a preventive measure, the police inspected 1,638 hotels lodges and guest houses across the city. During nakabandi, carried out at 203 places apart from regular nakabandi, and combing operation, the police arrested 36 accused, who were either absconding, wanted accused, externed persons, executed warrants on a large scale and if the person was carrying weapons and knife illegally, said a police officer.

During the drive, the police conducted the combing operation and nakabandi at 1,096 places in the city and inspected 9,452 two- and four-wheeler vehicles. While checking, several vehicles were found floating norms, so action was taken against 2,779 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Two people were found carrying illegal arms. Action was taken against 17 people for running illegal businesses and cracked down on the illegal sale of liquor and gambling businesses, said a deputy commissioner of the police who was part of the operation.

Further, actions were taken against 110 suspects exhibiting suspicious behaviour under sections 142, 120, 122, and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

‘Operation All Out’ is routinely conducted across the city before major occasions or festivals under the guidance of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The operation was carried out to maintain law and order looking the Independence Day, added a police officer.