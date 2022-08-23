City sees its first dahi handi-related death as 24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries
Mumbai: The city on Monday saw its first dahi handi-related death as a 24-year-old govinda, Sandesh Dalvi, who sustained severe head injuries while participating in the competition, succumbed.
A resident of Kurla, Dalvi was a participant of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamanwada, Vile Parle. He was admitted to Cooper Hospital on August 19 at 11pm, however, his family took discharge against medical advice (DAMA) on August 21, seeing his health deteriorate, he was rushed to Nanavati Hospital where doctors declared him dead on Monday at 9pm.
“He had sustained severe head injuries and needed surgery. However, his condition deteriorated and succumbed to his injuries around 9pm on Monday,” said a hospital official.
According to disaster control data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged. The condition of 18 patients who were admitted was reported to be stable.
The world is changing around and so should you
Older people are wiser. Seventeen years ago, my husband and I moved back from Manhattan to Bengaluru — for two reasons. The second reason was our parents. I have also watched others age in ways that are good, and not-so-good. The point is that aging well involves pursuing something that is important to you — not just because it brings you joy but also because it helps you stay alive, relevant, interesting and interested.
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
