City sees its first dahi handi-related death as 24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries

Mumbai: The city on Monday saw its first dahi handi-related death as a 24-year-old govinda, Sandesh Dalvi, who sustained severe head injuries while participating in the competition, succumbed.

A resident of Kurla, Dalvi was a participant of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamanwada, Vile Parle. He was admitted to Cooper Hospital on August 19 at 11pm, however, his family took discharge against medical advice (DAMA) on August 21, seeing his health deteriorate, he was rushed to Nanavati Hospital where doctors declared him dead on Monday at 9pm.

“He had sustained severe head injuries and needed surgery. However, his condition deteriorated and succumbed to his injuries around 9pm on Monday,” said a hospital official.

According to disaster control data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged. The condition of 18 patients who were admitted was reported to be stable.