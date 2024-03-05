City to get three new BMC swimming pools

Mumbai: Three new BMC swimming pools in Andheri East, Worli, and Vikhroli are set to open. Online registration for annual membership begins Wednesday, March 6, at 11am on swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in. Locations include near JB Nagar metro station, Kondivita in Andheri East; Worli Hill Reservoir; and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Udyan, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli. Annual membership costs ₹8,836 for men and ₹6,716 for women. Discounts are available for students, senior citizens, BMC employees, and others. Pool timings are 6:00am to 11:00am and 6:00pm to 10:00pm, with special sessions for women. After online registration, related documents must be submitted, after which membership will be given.

HT Image