 City to get three new BMC swimming pools | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / City to get three new BMC swimming pools

City to get three new BMC swimming pools

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Three new BMC swimming pools in Andheri East, Worli, and Vikhroli set to open. Annual membership registration starts March 6 at swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in.

Mumbai: Three new BMC swimming pools in Andheri East, Worli, and Vikhroli are set to open. Online registration for annual membership begins Wednesday, March 6, at 11am on swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in. Locations include near JB Nagar metro station, Kondivita in Andheri East; Worli Hill Reservoir; and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Udyan, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli. Annual membership costs 8,836 for men and 6,716 for women. Discounts are available for students, senior citizens, BMC employees, and others. Pool timings are 6:00am to 11:00am and 6:00pm to 10:00pm, with special sessions for women. After online registration, related documents must be submitted, after which membership will be given.

HT Image
HT Image

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On