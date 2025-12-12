Mumbai: The city recorded its coldest morning of the month on Thursday, with the Santacruz observatory logging a minimum temperature of 15.6°C, 3.2°C below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the chilly start, the maximum touched 34.1°C, maintaining the trend of cold mornings and warm afternoons. City wakes up to month’s coldest morning at 15.6°C

Colaba saw a minimum of 20.9°C, slightly below normal, while the maximum stood at 32.5°C, close to the long-term average for December.

IMD officials attributed the dip in temperatures to dry northerly winds, which are expected to keep mornings cool for the next two to three days.“Minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 15°C over the next two to three days. Once easterly winds start influencing the region, temperatures will increase and may reach around 18°C by the weekend,” an IMD official said.

Mumbai’s air quality remained in the moderate category with an overall AQI of 108 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Most monitoring stations, including Bandra Kurla Complex (116), Byculla (121), Chembur (115), Deonar (116), Malad West (114), and Navy Nagar (122), reported moderate air quality.

Cleaner pockets were observed in Andheri East (84), Mazgaon (83), Borivali East (76), Worli (97) and Kandivali West (57). Sion, however, registered a significantly higher AQI of 258, placing it in the poor category. PM10 remained the major pollutant in the region, driven primarily by ongoing construction activity.

IMD expects maximum temperatures to stay between 32°C and 33°C, keeping afternoons warm even as early-morning chill persists.