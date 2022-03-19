City witnesses rise in upper respiratory tract infections

Mumbai: Along with a rise in temperatures, the city is recording an increase in upper respiratory tract infections across age groups. Doctors said the sudden rise in temperatures coupled with pollution can be a major factor for an uptick in cases, but added that given the symptoms are similar to Covid, wearing a mask and following Covid appropriate behaviour can help reduce the risk of contracting infection.

Dr Hemant Thacker, general physician practising at various south Mumbai hospitals including Breach Candy and Bhatia Hospital, said that while cases are across all age groups, it’s the senior citizens that are getting more affected. “It is difficult to say if it is related to pollution alone or if it is some Covid-19 variant sub clinically. I am not insinuating that Covid-19 is back but given that Omicron and variants are raging in other parts of the world, we need to be careful,” said Dr Thacker.

Since the transition season from winter to the onset of summer this month, Mumbai has been witnessing above normal temperatures on most days. On several days, the city recorded the highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra. In fact, last week, Mumbai experienced one severe heat wave day when day time temperatures shot to 39.6 degrees Celsius – the highest so far this summer – followed by three heat wave days.

Dr Swapnil Mehta, pulmonary medicine physician, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said they have witnessed 30-40% rise in patients in their outpatient department. “We are seeing an increase in the number of patients with cold, throat infections, runny nose and sometimes fever. Rise in upper respiratory tract infections can be attributed to change in weather leading to a surge in viral infections which at times are more severe in patients who with sinusitis, allergic rhinitis, asthma etc. I am treating five to six patients per day with similar complaints,” he said.

Dr Prashant Chhajed, director-Pulmonology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi said those prone to allergic rhinitis, asthma is experiencing recurrent attacks.

“In the patients with asthma and allergies, we have seen increased symptoms which are precipitated by upper respiratory infection. These patients have fever, cough and wheezing. Cough and wheezing persist and they often need increased medication, dosages, such as inhalers and nebulizers, along with the antibiotic course,” he said.

Dr Pratit Samdani, internal medicine physician, Breach Candy Hospital said many with runny nose, sinus issues along with complaints of postnasal drip where the person feels excess mucus in the back of the nose and throat, causing a constant need to clear the throat.

“One should stay hydrated but avoid drinking chilled water, juices outside. One should avoid extreme temperature variations as much as possible,” said Dr Samdani.

Doctors also advised following Covid-19 appropriate behaviours like wearing mask, hand hygiene. “Respiratory infections can be avoided by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask is important. Unless required, one should avoid stepping out in the heat,” said Dr Thacker.