Thane: A violent clash broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bhiwandi Mahesh Choughule and former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas Patil, president of the Konark Vikas Aghadi party, around 9 pm on Sunday. Supporters of Patil allegedly stormed into the office of Choughule and assaulted party workers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Clash breaks out between supporters of BJP MLA and ex-mayor

Patil alleged that the violence was triggered by BJP voters when they pelted stones at his bungalow earlier on Sunday while he was on a city round to thank those who had supported his son during the civic polls. When he was informed about the attack on his residence, Patil, along with his supporters, allegedly entered Choughule’s office and assaulted his supporters. A video of the alleged attack has gone viral.

Following the incident, Patil, his family, and supporters staged a protest at the Shivaji Chowk in Bhiwandi. The police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. Several police officers have been deployed to the spot as a precautionary measure, as tension continues to prevail in the area.

Clashes between the two groups had been reported earlier too, soon after the nomination papers were filed for the January 15 civic elections. In the election, Patil’s son defeated Meet Choughule, the son of Mahesh Choughule.

The Nizampura police is in the process of registering an offence in connection with the violence, and statements from both parties are being recorded. Deputy commissioner of police Shashikant Borate told the media that the police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. He added that the situation is currently under control and further investigation is in progress.