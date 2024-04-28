Clash of personalities at Mumbai North Central constituency

Mumbai: The stage looks set for a direct clash between the BJP and the Congress in the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency as the saffron party on Saturday declared senior public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate for the polls scheduled on May 20. Nikam, who played a crucial role in getting death penalty for 26/11 terror attack accused Ajmal Kasab, was chosen over the sitting MP Poonam Mahajan as poll surveys indicated a negative rating for her. He will take on Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, though there are chances that former police commissioner Sanjay Panday may enter the fray as an independent, making the contest a triangular one. Mumbai, India - April 27, 2024: Former special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North Central constituency against Congress's Varsha Gaikwad, he greeting party workers at Vile parle in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

With Saturday’s declaration, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has managed to resolve differences among allies over one of three disputed seats in the city. Though the polling date is barely three weeks away, the alliance has still not declared candidates for the other two seats, Mumbai South and Mumbai North West.

Speaking to the media after being declared as a candidate, Nikam said, “The PM has carved out a good image of the country worldwide. Law is important for the country as is our sovereignty. Hence, I have entered the BJP.” He said he was honoured to contest from Mumbai North Central as several important parliamentarians had contested from the seat and gone on to raise important issues in parliament.

Nikam argued on behalf of the state in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trial as well as several other landmark cases and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016. The BJP was keen to field him from Jalgaon in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as he hails from the district, but the plans did not materialise.

On Saturday, he joined the BJP formally at a function in Vile Parle. Speaking about his direct fight with Gaikwad, he said, “I never underestimate rivals, but analyse them.”

The BJP chose Nikam over Poonam Mahajan, the sitting MP, who defeated the incumbent MP Priya Dutt, daughter of the late actor and Congress leader Sunil Dutt, in 2014. She repeated this success in the 2019 elections too. But results of many poll surveys conducted in the run-up to the ongoing election showed a negative rating for her, prompting a search for an alternative candidate. Though the name of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar was being discussed for some time, he refused to contest, saying he wanted to concentrate on state politics.

On being told that Mahajan was upset with being dropped as a candidate, Nikam said, “I will meet Poonamji. I have close ties with them and will consult her.” He said the details of his campaign would be decided by Shelar and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

His rival Varsha Gaikwad said the fight in Mumbai North Central was not between two candidates or parties. “This is not a fight between Varsha Gaikwad and Ujjwal Nikam. It is a fight against dictatorship and to save the Constitution. I expect people to bless me,” she told HT.

Meanwhile, former police commissioner Sanjay Panday on Saturday said he too may also enter the fray as an independent. “A lot of people from Vakola, Vile Parle and Nirmal Nagar are calling me and asking me to contest. If they are insisting, I must stand for polls,” he said.