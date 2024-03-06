Class 10 student of posh SoBo school dies by suicide

MUMBAI: A 16-year-old boy studying in Class 10 of a posh ICSE school in South Mumbai died by suicide at his home in Grant Road on Monday. He was appearing for his ICSE exams. HT Image

A police officer said that the boy was depressed and had also undergone counselling. “His laptop

screensaver and diary hinted at his mental state,” said a police officer.

According to the family members of the boy, when they reached their flat around 6 pm on Monday, they found his bedroom door locked and heard music being played in his room. “They thought he might have gone to the bathroom, as he had a habit of playing music while in the washroom,” said a police officer. A maid was working in the kitchen at the time. When his family members didn’t hear any sound of water from the bathroom, they knocked on the door of his bedroom but he did not open it. They then broke it open and found him hanging. He was rushed to Cumbala Hill Hospital where he was declared dead. Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). The boy is survived by his parents and a younger brother.