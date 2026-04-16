MUMBAI: A 16-year-old Class 9 student was seriously injured after being stabbed by a schoolmate in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi on Tuesday afternoon. Class 9 student stabbed by schoolmate in Govandi

According to the police, both the victim and the accused, also 16 years old, study in the same school in Govandi. The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding during a friendly exchange a day earlier.

“On Monday, during a casual interaction among friends, the accused was tapped on the head by another student but allegedly believed it was the victim, leading to an argument before they dispersed,” said a police officer.

On Tuesday, after school hours, the accused confronted the victim while he was on his way home and questioned him about the previous day’s incident. Despite the victim denying any involvement, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to stab him, the officer added.

“The victim sustained a deep injury to his left shoulder while attempting to evade the blow aimed at his abdomen. The accused allegedly attempted to attack him again before other students intervened, forcing him to flee,” he said.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against the accused sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police said that they have detained the minor accused and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board.