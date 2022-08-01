CM asks administration to provide rain relief to farmers
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who culminated his three-day tour in Aurangabad on Sunday, directed the administration to extend the compensation to the farmers who suffered losses due to the downpour at the earliest. Shinde also announced the funding of ₹200 crore for the repair works of the water supply scheme in Aurangabad.
Shinde held a review meeting of Aurangabad division to take stock of the crop losses due to heavy rainfall in eight districts of central Maharashtra. He also addressed public rallies and held a road show. Union ministers Raosaheb Danve and Bhagwat Karad and MLAs from the division were present for the review meeting.
“The farmers who have suffered losses in the heavy rainfall over the last few weeks will be given the ex-gratia according to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. I have directed the administration to take swift steps to ensure that the farmers get the compensation at the earliest. Other departments also have been directed to be on their toes for the smooth supply of water, electricity and effective marketing of the farm produce,” he said.
Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde rubbished his colleague Arjun Khotkar’s claim that he defected Shiv Sena to join the Shinde camp to avoid the action by Enforcement Directorate. On Saturday, he joined Shinde camp. Shinde on Sunday said that there was no such compulsion to join his camp or the BJP because of the threat of the ED action and nobody was inviting any leaders in the garb of any such action.
Reacting to the action against Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the CM said that if he has not indulged any wrongdoing, he should not be worried about the action.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. Arora added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
