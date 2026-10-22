CM Fadnavis to inaugurate 3 flyovers on Oct 22

osama.rawal@hindustantimes.com The three bridges, constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are expected to improve east-west connectivity, reduce travel time and ease congestion at some of the city’s busy traffic junctions. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Mumbai: The city will get two railway overbridges and one flyover today, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set to virtually inaugurate the reconstructed Sion and Vidyavihar railway overbridges (ROBs) and a flyover on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) at 1pm. Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde will also be present. Live screenings of the inauguration will be arranged at all three locations.

The three bridges, constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are expected to improve east-west connectivity, reduce travel time and ease congestion at some of the city’s busy traffic junctions.

Sion ROB

The Sion railway overbridge (ROB) replaces a 112-year-old structure declared unsafe. Its reconstruction was necessary to facilitate Central Railway’s plan to lay the fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2). The pillars supporting the old bridge between the railway tracks were obstructing the expansion. The new bridge, which does away with these intermediate pillars, will allow the railway authorities to undertake the track expansion while improving the movement of suburban and long-distance trains.

The project finished four months ahead of its February 2027 deadline, despite challenges involving shifting water pipelines and other utilities, tree-related interventions, and reconstructing civic amenities. While Central Railway constructed the main bridge over the tracks, the BMC’s Bridges Department rebuilt and strengthened the approach roads.

The bridge provides an important east-west link between Dharavi, Bandra, the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Kurla on one side, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and the Eastern Express Highway on the other. Pedestrian infrastructure has also been improved, with a new subway beneath Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg opened in February 2026 and a relocated subway beneath Sant Rohidas Marg reopened in July.

Vidyavihar ROB

The Vidyavihar ROB will provide another crucial east-west connection, linking Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side with LBS Marg on the western side. Currently, commuters travelling between these stretches often face congestion around Ghatkopar station and its flyover. The new bridge is expected to reduce the travel time between the two sides from approximately 30 minutes to 10 minutes, easing pressure on the existing Ghatkopar station flyover.

Spread across a 650-metre stretch, the bridge has separate approaches on either side of the railway tracks. The project involved two phases: shifting railway utilities, constructing the main bridge, building service roads on both sides, and widening Somaiya Nullah. The second phase was completed on September 30. The bridge also provides direct pedestrian access to Vidyavihar railway station along with ticket counters.

GMLR flyover

The 1.26-km Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) flyover is expected to ease congestion in Goregaon East, particularly around the Hotel Ratnagiri junction. Extending from General Arunkumar Vaidya Marg to Santosh Nagar on Film City Road, the six-lane flyover is part of the BMC’s larger GMLR project, which aims to connect the Western Express Highway with the Eastern Express Highway.

The flyover will allow vehicles to bypass several congested stretches, including Dindoshi Court, Hotel Ratnagiri junction and Walbhat River Chowk. It will also serve as an important surface-level connection to the twin underground tunnels planned as part of the larger GMLR project, providing an alternative east-west route for motorists travelling between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs.