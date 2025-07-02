CM orders SIT probe in sexual exploitation of student by two teachers in Beed

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday declared to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl by two teachers from a coaching centre in Beed. A senior woman IPS officer will head the SIT, he said when he made the announcement in the state assembly on Tuesday. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screenshot via @MlsComputerAssembly on Youtube, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during the Monsoon session of the State Assembly, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Youtube/MlsComputerAssembly via PTI Photo)(PTI07_01_2025_000279B) (@MlsComputerAssembly)

Several legislators raised the issue, suspecting there to be more victims and political intervention in the case. “Considering the scope and sensitivity of the case, we have decided to form a SIT which will be headed by a senior woman IPS officer,” Fadnavis said. The SIT will also investigate if the accused has any political influence, he added.

The Beed police registered a case on Thursday against two male teachers for allegedly sexually harassing a student for over 10 months between July 2024 and May 2025. They allegedly summoned her to the office regularly where they forced her to strip, then took photos of her. The teachers were booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked), 78 (stalking), 3(5) (common intention), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Former NCP minister Dhananjay Munde sparked a political controversy in the case on Monday when he alleged that the NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Ksihrsagar was trying to protect the accused. Pointing this out, NCP MLA Chetan Tupe questioned why the police sought only two-day custody of the accused despite it being a serious offence. “Has the accused got any political backing?” he said in the state assembly. “They may have exploited other girls too, it needs to be thoroughly investigated.”

In response, the CM acknowledged the seriousness of the case. “The SIT will investigate every angle of the case, whether the accused have exploited other girls, why the police sought custody for only two days, and if the accused have any political backing,” he said, adding that it will be a time-bound probe to ensure justice to all girls.

Kshirsagar responded to the allegations and said, “Although I am an MLA and they are close to me, the police registered the case the day when the complaint was filed. I also did not have to go incommunicado for 150 days like you,” he stated, in an obvious response to Munde.