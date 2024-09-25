CM Shinde approves plans for marina, beaches, link roads at Backbay Reclamation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given his approval to an extensive development plan for Mumbai's Backbay Reclamation area. The proposal, which includes plans for a marina, beaches, a new legislative building, and residential and commercial zones, was greenlit on Tuesday during a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chaired by Shinde. South Mumbai's Backbay Reclamation. (Hindustan Times)

The revised draft development plan for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (Blocks III to VI) takes into account ongoing projects by various organisations in the area, including slum rehabilitation and metro initiatives. The plan divides the area into residential and commercial zones, with particular attention paid to natural features such as beaches and mangroves.

"The draft plan includes the expansion of the New Legislative Building and the introduction of new link roads, among them a proposed connectivity between Netaji Subhashchandra Marg (Marine Drive) and General Jagannath Bhosle Marg. Additionally, a dedicated marina for tourism is proposed, which will include ports for small boats and yachts to boost tourism in the area," stated the document presented for approval during Tuesday's meeting.

Another significant project that received approval was the preliminary alignment report for an access-controlled highway connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Estimated at ₹10,833 crore, the project aims to reduce travel time between these cities and Mumbai to 60 minutes, and to Navi Mumbai to 30 minutes. The highway will provide direct connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and NAINA, while also alleviating congestion in Thane and nearby highways.

The Badlapur to Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor project will feature an eight-lane divided carriageway with service lanes, designed for speeds of up to 80 kmph. Major interchanges are proposed with key roadways, including the Mumbai-Vadodara Spur, Katai-Badlapur and the Kalyan Ring Road.

An initial budgetary allocation of up to ₹100 crore was made to initiate the execution of the Economic Master Plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This ambitious roadmap, jointly developed by NITI Aayog and the Government of Maharashtra, aims to position MMR as a central growth hub in India. Earlier this month, a Memorandum of Collaboration was signed with the World Economic Forum.

The meeting also approved a proposal to allot a plot to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in Bandra Kurla Complex, allowing for a built-up area of 5 lakh square feet.

Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, emphasised the authority's vision: "We are focused on creating a balanced approach to growth that integrates infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and the well-being of local communities. The revised development plans and major connectivity projects, such as the Backbay Reclamation and the access-controlled highway, are critical to shaping the future of MMR. Our vision is to enhance connectivity, promote economic growth, and ensure that every project respects the natural and social fabric of the region."