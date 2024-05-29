 CM Shinde sends Sanjay Raut legal notice over Saamana article on cash for votes | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi
CM Shinde sends Sanjay Raut legal notice over Saamana article on cash for votes

ByYogesh Naik
May 29, 2024 06:24 PM IST

The article alleges that Shinde spent approximately ₹25 to ₹30 crore in each constituency during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections

MUMBAI — Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sent a legal notice to Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, for alleging in an article published on Sunday that the chief minister distributed money during recent polls.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. (HT photo)
The notice, sent by Shinde's legal team, expresses surprise at the claims made in the article titled "Roktokh," which was broadcast on television. It alleges that Shinde spent approximately 25 to 30 crore in each constituency during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The article further asserts that Mr. Shinde also spent money to prevent the election of Ajit Pawar's candidate.

"It appears that the said defamatory news article has been published by you with an intention to gain name, fame, and political mileage for yourself and your so-called leader Shri Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," the notice stated.

The notice demands that Raut issue an unconditional apology within three days of receiving the notice, failing which Shinde will initiate criminal and civil proceedings against him. It also challenges Raut to provide evidence supporting his claims that Mr. Shinde distributed the amounts mentioned in the article.

In response to the notice, Raut said, "I have tweeted videos showing money bags being transported in helicopters where the chief minister was travelling and how policemen were lifting them. The entire state of Maharashtra has witnessed the distribution of money. I do not care for this notice given by an unconstitutional chief minister who heads an unconstitutional government."

The legal notice and the ensuing exchange between Shinde and Raut highlight the ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra, particularly between the rival factions of the Shiv Sena. The allegations of money distribution during elections have the potential to further escalate the conflict and may lead to legal battles in the coming days.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
