CM Thackeray asks forest secretary to look into complaint against Kharghar mangrove destruction

Swiftly acting on green groups’ complaint against “massive” mangrove destruction and land grab in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the forest secretary to look into the issue.

NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan have complained to the CM about the destruction in progress along at least a 2km stretch of the creek in Kharghar.

“We received a prompt response within 12 hours and it is not an automated or computer-generated one,” said NatConnect Foundation director, BN Kumar. The CMO marked it specifically to Forest Secretary, B Venugopal Reddy, Kumar said.

The complaint said the landfill done on mangroves is being levelled with no checks whatsoever on the illegal shrimp farms springing up in some places, which interferes with the tidal flow.

“Our concern is that the townships of Kharghar, Kalamboli and Kamote will be affected if the mangroves are allowed to be destroyed in this manner. We request the government to find out the number of fishing community people affected by the urban development and resettle them under Blue Economy and mangrove-based economy schemes,” Kumar said.

Vast stretches are being landfilled and levelled with the help of JCB machines and this is impacting the biodiversity of the area, said Jyoti Nadkarni, another Kharghar activist.

Denying any lethargy, CIDCO PRO, Priya Ratambe, said, “We have reiterated our commitment to preserving the environment through our actions of keeping 40% area for green cover. There is no question of any delay as CIDCO is the only government organisation and public sector undertaking to hand over 2,000 hectares of land to the forest department. We will hand over the remaining too as asked by the ministry.”