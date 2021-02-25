IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CM Uddhav Thackeray under pressure to act against Maharashtra minister
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

CM Uddhav Thackeray under pressure to act against Maharashtra minister

Raut says CM mulling action against Sanjay Rathod, who is in controversy over death of woman, over flouting of Covid norms during his show of strength
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal and Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST

A day after Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, who is mired in controversy surrounding the death of a 22-year-old woman, emerged in public view after a fortnight in Washim district and attempted a show of strength, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure to act against the party minister.

The leader of the Banjara community emerged at the community’s Pohradevi temple in Washim district on Tuesday. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is reportedly displeased with the entire episode.

Sena leader and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday indicated that the chief minister was considering if any action should be taken against the minister, although the reason cited was flouting Covid-19 norms. Rathod attended the state cabinet meeting and later was summoned by Thackeray to Varsha, the CM’s official residence. Party insiders present at Varsha, however, said there was no discussion on Rathod’s controversy.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “I don’t know if Pawar saheb is upset with the issue… The chief minister of Maharashtra has already ordered action in the case of flouting of rules where thousands had gathered. The CM is strict with regards to law and rules. He would not spare even if it is one of his own. If somebody has flouted the rules, the law will take its course.”

According to NCP leaders, Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Rathod’s visit. “I am not aware if Pawarsaheb expressed his displeasure over the episode, but the chief minister has already ordered action for the crowding at Poharadevi temple. Rathod has resumed his official work. He will represent his department in the budget session starting from Monday,” said NCP leader and minority minister Nawab Malik.

Congress leaders, too, have expressed their displeasure over the entire episode, but have tried to maintain distance from it, saying it is an internal matter of the Shiv Sena.

“We do not want to be associated with such matters, as our party has no tolerance for such cases. This has been second such case after Dhananjay Munde’s controversy over allegations by a woman,” said a Congress leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar held that the deceased, Begya Pawar, died due to injuries sustained by him while in custody of Risod police.
The bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar held that the deceased, Begya Pawar, died due to injuries sustained by him while in custody of Risod police.
mumbai news

A decade on, Bombay HC grants 6.32 lakh compensation to family of custodial torture victim

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:24 AM IST
A decade after an 18-year-old from Hingoli district died due to police brutality, Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to pay a compensation of 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar will retire on February 28. (HT PHOTO)
The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar will retire on February 28. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Sitaram Kunte, Praveen Pardeshi top contenders for the post of Maharashtra chief secretary

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Additional chief secretary (home) Sitaram Kunte and Praveen Pardeshi are believed to be the top contender for the post of chief secretary (CS) of the state government, after the retirement of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar on February 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

CM Uddhav Thackeray under pressure to act against Maharashtra minister

By Swapnil Rawal and Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Raut says CM mulling action against Sanjay Rathod, who is in controversy over death of woman, over flouting of Covid norms during his show of strength
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanhoji Angre Island Lighthouse. (Hindustan Times)
Kanhoji Angre Island Lighthouse. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Marina, water taxis and more: Mumbai Port Trust signs MoUs worth 7,510 crore

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Ahead of the ‘Maritime India Summit’ 2021, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has signed 13 different Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) /agreements worth 7,510 crore to boost water transport and tourism in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
The four arrested have been identified as Amarjit Rajbhar, Wahid Mohammad Ayub Khan, Vivekanand Shinde and Saif Shaikh.
The four arrested have been identified as Amarjit Rajbhar, Wahid Mohammad Ayub Khan, Vivekanand Shinde and Saif Shaikh.
mumbai news

Mumbai Police arrest 4 in card cloning racket

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested four more accused, including two store managers, in connection with the card cloning racket busted by unit 9 last week
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)
(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)
mumbai news

With 8,807 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra sees sharpest 1-day spike in 129 days

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,807 fresh Covid-19 infections, its sharpest one-day spike in 129 days (since October 18 when it saw 9,060 cases). Mumbai, too, saw a jump in cases as it reported 1,167 infections in the past 24 hours. Mumbai last saw over 1,000 cases in a day on November 28 (87 days).
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Ex-income tax officer gets 3-year jail term for disproportionate assets

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday convicted a 67-year-old retired income tax inspector for possession of a disproportionate asset worth 59
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

First session of JEE Mains exam moderately difficult: Students

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The first of the four cycles of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains was conducted across the country, on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

Bombay HC raps ACB Thane police for delay in FIR against contractor

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday pulled up the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) unit of Thane Police for not registering a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint lodged against a contractor who had allegedly cheated the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to the tune of 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kirit Somaiya. (Hindustan Times)
Kirit Somaiya. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

BJP leader files PIL in Bombay HC against Mumbai mayor

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar for acquiring and making personal use of tenements in the Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project by misusing her position as a councillor and mayor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to Earth recognised by ASI

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), who had last year discovered the closest asteroid to have crossed the Earth without touching it, have been recognised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
mumbai news

1,167 new Covid cases in Mumbai, 8,807 in Maharashtra after 2 days of fall

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has been an area of concern for the Centre and various other states which have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mumbai Port Trust will complete the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal project by the end of this year. (HT PHOTO).
The Mumbai Port Trust will complete the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal project by the end of this year. (HT PHOTO).
mumbai news

Marina, water taxis and more: Mumbai Port Trust signs MoUs worth 7,510 crore

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 'Maritime India Summit' to be held between March 2-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
mumbai news

Mumbai cops to probe Dadra & Nagar Haveli administrator’s role in Delkar’s death

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Mohan Delkar, an Independent member of Parliament from Dadar and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday. An initial police probe indicated that he died by suicide
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)
mumbai news

Won’t work in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena targets BJP after Puducherry govt collapse

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:40 PM IST
In a veiled attack on Maharashtra governor Koshyari, the Saamana editorial said that those who disrupt the state government’s work at the behest of the Centre must remember that they can be “thrown away” after use
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac